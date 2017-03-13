CTTM Women's Conference Sat 18 Mar 2017
CTTM Women's Conference Sat 18 Mar 2017 Carrying The Torch Ministries will have their women's conference on Saturday March 18th, at 11amCT. The speaker will be Sister Annitta Cross.
