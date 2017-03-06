CPD Drug Forum Rescheduled for Thu 16 Mar 2017
By Josh Brockman, Public Information Officer Columbia Police Department would like to congratulate the Adair County Boys Basketball team in their victory over John Hardin in the semi finals of the regional tournament. We have had several calls from citizens and local elected officials who have expressed interest in attending the drug forum but also want to attend the Regional Championship game to cheer on the Indians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|15 min
|True
|159,799
|mayor hardwick arrested
|1 hr
|Curious
|19
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|TCHS Class 76
|659
|Ambulance Service
|2 hr
|Down low
|4
|looking for
|2 hr
|George
|1
|tax returns
|2 hr
|tater
|65
|Dustin Stapleton
|4 hr
|Typical
|4
|Flex appeal
|9 hr
|new2it
|42
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC