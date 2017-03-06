CPD Drug Forum Rescheduled for Thu 16...

CPD Drug Forum Rescheduled for Thu 16 Mar 2017

By Josh Brockman, Public Information Officer Columbia Police Department would like to congratulate the Adair County Boys Basketball team in their victory over John Hardin in the semi finals of the regional tournament. We have had several calls from citizens and local elected officials who have expressed interest in attending the drug forum but also want to attend the Regional Championship game to cheer on the Indians.

