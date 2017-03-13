CPD Drug forum moved to Adair Judicial Center By Ofc. Josh Brockman, Public Information Officer Columbia Police Department, Jason Cross, Chief Columbia Police would like to let everyone know we have moved the drug forum scheduled for 6pmCT, tonight, Thursday, March 16, 2017, from City Hall over to the Circuit Court Room at the the new Adair County Judicial Center diagonally across the street, at 201 Campbellsville Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.