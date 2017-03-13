CPD Drug forum moved to Adair Judicial Center
CPD Drug forum moved to Adair Judicial Center By Ofc. Josh Brockman, Public Information Officer Columbia Police Department, Jason Cross, Chief Columbia Police would like to let everyone know we have moved the drug forum scheduled for 6pmCT, tonight, Thursday, March 16, 2017, from City Hall over to the Circuit Court Room at the the new Adair County Judicial Center diagonally across the street, at 201 Campbellsville Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|28 min
|another viewer
|160,167
|Keyaira Grider & Aqua Bridgewater
|1 hr
|Fdb23
|6
|jesika johnson in her 20's columbia ky
|1 hr
|Fdb23
|7
|dreamland motel
|1 hr
|Bites
|19
|New Shopping Center
|1 hr
|grim reaper
|19
|moderator
|5 hr
|bghumble
|1
|Thank you Tommy Grider! (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|BigAnn
|44
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC