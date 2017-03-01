Comment for Maury Lewis' question on ...

Comment for Maury Lewis' question on charity

Comment for Maury Lewis' question on charity From a source on whom we rely The Kentucky Secretary of State's site says of the Kentucky Professional Firefighters charity: The current KFP campaign runs from April 2012 through April 2018, and the professional solicitor for the campaign is P.B. Entertainment, LLC. As of the site's last update , the revenue totaled $266,652 with 25 percent of that sum actually going to the charity. Source Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

