Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 9 ...

Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 9 Mar 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 9 Mar 2017 The Columbia City Council, Mayor Curtis Hardwick presiding, will meet in a regular monthly called session on Tues, December 5, 2016, at 6pmCT, in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with the following agenda: The meeting is open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 18 min C haddow 655
Ambulance Service 20 min Mister Clean 3
mayor hardwick arrested 34 min Mister 13
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr North Mountain 159,796
Dustin Stapleton 1 hr Typical 4
Flex appeal 6 hr new2it 42
tax returns 10 hr courious 64
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC