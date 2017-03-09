Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 9 Mar 2017
Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 9 Mar 2017 The Columbia City Council, Mayor Curtis Hardwick presiding, will meet in a regular monthly called session on Tues, December 5, 2016, at 6pmCT, in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with the following agenda: The meeting is open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|18 min
|C haddow
|655
|Ambulance Service
|20 min
|Mister Clean
|3
|mayor hardwick arrested
|34 min
|Mister
|13
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|North Mountain
|159,796
|Dustin Stapleton
|1 hr
|Typical
|4
|Flex appeal
|6 hr
|new2it
|42
|tax returns
|10 hr
|courious
|64
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC