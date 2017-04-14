Columbia Baptist hosts Eggstravaganza 14 Apr 2017
Columbia Baptist hosts Eggstravaganza 14 Apr 2017 Columbia Baptist Church, 201 Greensburg Street, Columbia, KY, is hosting a Glow-in-the-Dark Eggstravaganza on Friday, April 14, 2017 at 5:30pmCT. The whole community is invited to this special event.
