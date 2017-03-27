CJE Mike Stephens announces Annex ava...

CJE Mike Stephens announces Annex available as shelter

CJE Mike Stephens announces Annex available as shelter Judge Executive Michael Lee Stephen's Office would like to inform the community that the Adair County Annex Building Basement, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY, will be open tonight, Thursday, March 30, 2017, for advance sheltering in anticipation of severe weather expected tonight. Emergency Management Director Mike Keltner asked that individuals keep an eye on the weather and in the instance of severe weather, urge citizens that do not have adequate shelter to take advantage of the building prior to the event.

