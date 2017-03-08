Chuck Wagon Gang at Trinity UMC, 23 Mar 2017 By Connie Scott, Trinity United Methodist Church Secretary The well-known gospel music group, The Chuck Wagon Gang, will be in concert at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2418 Campbellsville Road, Columbia, KY, at 6:30pmCT, Thursday, March 23, 2017. Admission is free with a love offering received.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.