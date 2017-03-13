Charity Baptist baked potato bar fundraiser - 19 Mar 2017 Charity Baptist Church, 4072 Holmes Bend Road, Columbia, KY 42728 will be having a Baked Potato Bar, Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 12:15pmCT, . The money raised from this Baked Potato Bar will help fund the Youths Mission Projects this summer.

