Caregivers Meeting scheduled for toda...

Caregivers Meeting scheduled for today cancelled

Caregivers Meeting scheduled for today cancelled The first Wednesday Caregivers meeting, scheduled for today, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 11amCT, at the Adair County Extension Office, 409 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY, has been cancelled today due to storms. The next meeting will be the first Wednesday in April, 5 Apr 2017.

