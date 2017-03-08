Captain William L. Straley, II, Taylor Co., KY
Captain William L. Straley, II, Taylor Co., KY William was a captain in the US Merchant Marines for nearly 50 years and was employed by ExxonMobil and the American Maritime Officer's Union. As a US Merchant Mariner he earned veteran status for his service in the US Merchant Fleet during World War II.
