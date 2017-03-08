Captain William L. Straley, II, Taylo...

Captain William L. Straley, II, Taylor Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Captain William L. Straley, II, Taylor Co., KY William was a captain in the US Merchant Marines for nearly 50 years and was employed by ExxonMobil and the American Maritime Officer's Union. As a US Merchant Mariner he earned veteran status for his service in the US Merchant Fleet during World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 17 min The Specialist 159,978
narc alert!!!!!!! jennifer butler and samantha ... 48 min Jennifer butler 6
Adair Basketball 5 hr TidyBowlMan 21
Ambulance Service 7 hr Wow 14
IGA grocery store 7 hr Wow 11
State Trooper Clint Bale 7 hr Point being 3
Women getting breast Reduction (May '09) 20 hr Foot 38
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC