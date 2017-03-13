Campbellsville Women's Basketball mak...

Campbellsville Women's Basketball makes it to NAIA Fab Four

Campbellsville Women's Basketball makes it to NAIA Fab Four By Jordan Alves News from Campbellsville University Campbellsville women's basketball is heading to its second-ever NAIA Fab Four - and the second in three years - after defeating No. 1-overall seed Freed-Hardeman, 73-70, on Saturday night in Billings, MT.

