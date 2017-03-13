Campbellsville Women's Basketball makes it to NAIA Fab Four By Jordan Alves News from Campbellsville University Campbellsville women's basketball is heading to its second-ever NAIA Fab Four - and the second in three years - after defeating No. 1-overall seed Freed-Hardeman, 73-70, on Saturday night in Billings, MT.

