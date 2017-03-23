Brenda Ann Crew Wethington, 51, Russell Co., KY
Brenda Ann Crew Wethington, 51, Russell Co., KY She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was of the Baptist Faith. She was a former Certified Nursing Assistant and a homemaker.
