Boil Water Advisory Lifted Greensburg Road and adjoining As of 10:30amCT, on Friday, March 17, 2017 the boil water advisory for customers on 5025 Greensburg Road to 6960 Greensburg, Slick Rock Road West, Cedar Grove Road, Dick Grant Road, Becam Rogers Road, Brockman Keltner Road, Meyer Road, Roy Garrison Road, Beginning at Milltown Road off Greensburg Road down to Hazel Clark Road has been lifted by the Division of Water. This means your water is safe for human consumption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.