Bloomington Chapel Men's Prayer Breakfast: 4 Mar 2017 Bloomington Chapel Church, 55 Bloomington Church Road, Columbia, KY, will be having their Men's Prayer Breakfast starting at 8amCT, Saturday, March 4, 2016. We welcome all men to join us for fellowship in the Lord, and food prepared by the men of Bloomington Church.

