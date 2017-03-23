Billy Thomas, 84, Cumberland County, KY
Billy Thomas, 84, Cumberland County, KY He retired from Houchens Industries with over 30 years of service, and later retired from Newcomb Oil Company. He was the son of the late Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|Bigelow
|160,669
|Charles Barnes
|1 hr
|Jon
|10
|moderator
|1 hr
|Johnny D
|4
|Big mouth
|1 hr
|Huh
|3
|Needle exchange in Russell co.
|2 hr
|Preacher man
|1
|Jodie Janes
|2 hr
|Really
|1
|Fabco
|2 hr
|Really
|12
|New Shopping Center
|3 hr
|scoot
|62
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC