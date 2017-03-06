Billy Flatt speaking at Journey to Re...

Billy Flatt speaking at Journey to Recovery 10 Mar 2017

Billy Flatt speaking at Journey to Recovery 10 Mar 2017 Journey To Recovery, 24 Barnett Road, off Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY will be hosting Billy Flatt, at 6pmCT, Friday, March 10, 2017. Billy will also be singing for us.

