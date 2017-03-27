Big Dale Hunt, 80, Taylor County, KY

Big Dale Hunt, 80, Taylor County, KY

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Big Dale Hunt, 80, Taylor County, KY He professed faith in Christ and attended Good Hope Baptist Church. Big Dale was a retired tree trimmer for L G & E. He was a native of Taylor County, KY, and a resident of the county at the time of his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 11 min another viewer 161,142
New Shopping Center 15 min omigosh 70
Where is Rudy? The Mexican. 24 min Kenworth 1
Benifit for Myron Kylodie (Jun '14) 27 min Tom 5
Wreck on 55 last night 2 hr Mr Twister 11
Smile your on camera 3 hr bad apple 7
Blonde headed girl ponytail thief on Sano 3 hr curious 13
k.r.s investigations 8 hr JUST LOOKING 12
Charles Barnes Sun Been There Done That 13
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,862,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC