Betty Jane Branham, 91, Metcalfe County, KY She was a member of the Cedar Flat Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a retired cook for the Metcalfe County Schools. She was the daughter of the late Jessie Shaw and Rose Nance Shaw, and the widow of Floyd Branham.
