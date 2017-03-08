AG Beshear: Somerset doctor found gui...

AG Beshear: Somerset doctor found guilty of medicaid fraud

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story By Terry Sebastian and Crystal Staley News from Attorney General Andy Beshear's office FRANKFORT, KY. - Today, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced that a Somerset jury found Dr. Ezekiel O. Akande, 58, of Somerset, guilty of Medicaid fraud, a Class D felony, and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, a Class C felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr another viewer 159,947
Single 3 hr Friend 2
Adair Basketball 3 hr dumb 14
Kristy Scott and no friends? 3 hr Forreal 2
Lakesha Downey 8 hr Thirsty 2
Ambulance Service 9 hr Seeker 6
Dustin Stapleton 22 hr Wow 7
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Adair County was issued at March 10 at 3:11PM EST

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,456,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC