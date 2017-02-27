Adair GOP meeting re-scheduled to 9 M...

Adair GOP meeting re-scheduled to 9 Mar 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Adair GOP meeting re-scheduled to 9 Mar 2017 The Adair County Republican Party meeting scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for next Thursday, March 9, 2017, at 6pmCT in the Courthouse Annex Basement, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY. - Shannon Rowe - Adair County Republican Party Chairman Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min usa 159,693
Support Trump 6 hr courious 73
News CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett Street burgl... 11 hr Ruby 3
gays 23 hr huh 26
dreamland motel Mon wondering 17
Adair Basketball Mon Bert 2
Drug Addicts (Dec '08) Mon shew 44
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC