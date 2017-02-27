Adair GOP meeting re-scheduled to 9 Mar 2017 The Adair County Republican Party meeting scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for next Thursday, March 9, 2017, at 6pmCT in the Courthouse Annex Basement, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY. - Shannon Rowe - Adair County Republican Party Chairman Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

