Adair County Middle School names Students of the Month

Click on headline for complete story w/photo by Wes Feese, Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County Middle School recently selected eight students - three boys and five girls - to serve as its sixth grade Students of the Month. The students were chosen based on their improved academic performance, exemplary behavior, and positive attitude.

