Adair County Middle School names Students of the Month
Click on headline for complete story w/photo by Wes Feese, Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County Middle School recently selected eight students - three boys and five girls - to serve as its sixth grade Students of the Month. The students were chosen based on their improved academic performance, exemplary behavior, and positive attitude.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How the hell can they take a forum off?
|3 hr
|Mister Clean
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Local
|654
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|Betty
|159,888
|jesika johnson in her 20's columbia ky
|9 hr
|Huh
|5
|Adair basketball
|11 hr
|Wondering
|2
|juan gomez (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|Cremelaa
|10
|Adair Basketball
|15 hr
|Mr Twister
|6
|Ambulance Service
|Tue
|Yahoo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC