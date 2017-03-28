Adair County Hospital Board meeting 28 Mar 2017 - Agenda The Adair County Hospital District and Adair County Hospital District Corporation Board of Trustees meet in regular monthly session at 6:30pmCT, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in the basement of the Adair County Courthouse Annex, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY, with the following agenda: - Neal Gold ADAIR COUNTY HOSPITAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES, meets at 6:30pmCT each last Tuesday of each month, at the Adair County Annex Basement, 424 Public Square. Neal Gold, Chair; Sharon Burton, Treasurer; Richard Grant Member; Bruce White; Brad Keltner, Secretary.

