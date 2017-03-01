Adair Ambulance Service Taxing District Special Called Meeting 03 Mar 2017

The Adair County Ambulance Service Taxing District will be holding a Special Called Board of Directors Meeting Friday, March 03, 2017, at 2pmCT, in the basement of the Ambulance Service, 906 Westlake Drive, Columbia, KY, with the following Agenda: 1) Call meeting to order. 2) Go into executive session pursuant to KRS 61.810 for the purpose of discussing personnel.

