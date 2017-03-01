Adair Ambulance Service Taxing Distri...

Adair Ambulance Service Taxing District Special Called Meeting 03 Mar 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

The Adair County Ambulance Service Taxing District will be holding a Special Called Board of Directors Meeting Friday, March 03, 2017, at 2pmCT, in the basement of the Ambulance Service, 906 Westlake Drive, Columbia, KY, with the following Agenda: 1) Call meeting to order. 2) Go into executive session pursuant to KRS 61.810 for the purpose of discussing personnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 21 min Strel 159,717
News CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett Street burgl... 50 min blue light special 9
Toddlers 3 hr ColumbiaMama 1
Jessica Perkins 4 hr ric 2
Angie Rowr 9 hr I know 2
Angie Ballou 11 hr Need info 1
Keyaira Grider & Aqua Bridgewater 19 hr Stirring trouble 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,259,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC