ACPC parent/teacher conferences - Thu 30 Mar 2017
ACPC parent/teacher conferences - Thu 30 Mar 2017 Adair County Primary Center , 158 Col Casey Drive, Columbia, KY, will be conducting Parent/Teacher Conferences on Thursday, March 30, 2017, from 3pm-6pmCT. Teachers will be sending home information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|42 min
|Rodney Slone
|160,487
|New Shopping Center
|3 hr
|wondering
|59
|Charles Barnes
|3 hr
|Need to know
|3
|Jessica Perkins
|4 hr
|tom
|6
|Fabco
|6 hr
|buckwheat
|3
|Flex appeal
|10 hr
|cupcake
|46
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Tea Party Patriot
|664
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC