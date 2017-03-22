ACPC parent/teacher conferences - Thu...

ACPC parent/teacher conferences - Thu 30 Mar 2017

31 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

ACPC parent/teacher conferences - Thu 30 Mar 2017 Adair County Primary Center , 158 Col Casey Drive, Columbia, KY, will be conducting Parent/Teacher Conferences on Thursday, March 30, 2017, from 3pm-6pmCT. Teachers will be sending home information.

