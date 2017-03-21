ACMS Site Council - SBDM - meets Thu 23 Mar 2017
ACMS Site Council - SBDM - meets Thu 23 Mar 2017 Adair County Middle School, 322 Gen John Adair Drive, Columbia, KY, will have a special called site base decision making council meeting on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 3:30pmCT, at the school. The meeting is considered Special Called due to the date change.
