ACHS Students recognized at Art Competition
Click on headline for story with photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools A talented quartet of senior art students at Adair County High School were recognized earlier this month at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center in Bowling Green, Ky. for their entries in the Scholastic Art & Writing competition, a national contest for high school students.
