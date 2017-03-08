ACHS junior recognized for welding ab...

ACHS junior recognized for welding ability

Click on headline for story with photo By Wes Feese BR> Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County High School student Mason Carter won first place in welding last weekend at the Regional Skills Competition held at Somerset Community College. Along with the first place finish, Carter, a junior, also earned scholarship money from the Kentucky Welding Institute.

