ACHS Baseball Chili Supper & Auction 10 Mar 2017 There will be a chili supper & auction to benefit the Adair County High School Baseball program starting at 5:30pmCT, Friday, March 10, 2017, at Adair County High School, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY. Chili, Dessert and a Drink, $5.

