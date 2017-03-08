ACHS Baseball Chili Supper & Auction ...

ACHS Baseball Chili Supper & Auction 10 Mar 2017

ACHS Baseball Chili Supper & Auction 10 Mar 2017 There will be a chili supper & auction to benefit the Adair County High School Baseball program starting at 5:30pmCT, Friday, March 10, 2017, at Adair County High School, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY. Chili, Dessert and a Drink, $5.

