ABC licenses must be renewed by 31 Mar 2017
Adair Co. Alcoholic Beverage Control would like to remind all licensees that ABC License must be renewed with the State of Kentucky and with Local ABC by 3/31/17.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|usa
|159,740
|High School Graffiti ?
|35 min
|Evil poo
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|DoVote
|649
|Support Trump
|3 hr
|blue light special
|78
|sealed bids
|6 hr
|courious
|14
|walmart
|16 hr
|nortracks
|1
|Jessica Perkins
|18 hr
|Nathaniel brown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC