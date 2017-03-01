ABC licenses must be renewed by 31 Ma...

ABC licenses must be renewed by 31 Mar 2017

Adair Co. Alcoholic Beverage Control would like to remind all licensees that ABC License must be renewed with the State of Kentucky and with Local ABC by 3/31/17.

