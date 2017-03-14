14 LWC cheerleaders earn academic hon...

14 LWC cheerleaders earn academic honors from MSC

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Megan Aubin, Marisa Bishop, Kalee Branham, Hannah Coomes, Kristen House, Gracie Kurtz, Gabby Pyles, Brooke Russell, Reagan Taylor, Madison Turner, Bethany Wilhelm, Brianna Wynn and Aimee Young each collected the annual academic award. Aubin, Young and Wynn all earn their third-career academic honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CPD arrests 3 suspects in Bramlett Street burgl... 2 hr Ruby 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr USSR 159,684
Support Trump 5 hr That is crybaby UPC 71
gays 14 hr huh 26
Angie rowe Tue any info 1
dreamland motel Mon wondering 17
Adair Basketball Mon Bert 2
Drug Addicts (Dec '08) Mon shew 44
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC