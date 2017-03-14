14 LWC cheerleaders earn academic honors from MSC

Megan Aubin, Marisa Bishop, Kalee Branham, Hannah Coomes, Kristen House, Gracie Kurtz, Gabby Pyles, Brooke Russell, Reagan Taylor, Madison Turner, Bethany Wilhelm, Brianna Wynn and Aimee Young each collected the annual academic award. Aubin, Young and Wynn all earn their third-career academic honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.