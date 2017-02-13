Who will be Columbia's Chili King Sat...

Who will be Columbia's Chili King Saturday on the square?

Columbia Magazine

Who will be Columbia's Chili King Saturday on the square? By Maggie Coleman J.O.Y. Ministries will host a fundraising chili cook-off at the Crisis Resource Center this Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 6pmCT. Five teams have entered their chili.

