Virginia Sue
Virginia Sue Scott, 72, Louisville, KY Sue grew up on the family farm in Columbia, KY and graduated from Adair County High School in 1962. She retired from General Electric's Appliance Park in Louisville in 2000.
Columbia Magazine.
