Victory Church fundraiser Sat 4 Mar 2017 aids building fund Victory Community Church, 1165 Russell Road, Columbia, KY, will be hosting a fundraising meal, Saturday March 4, 2017 from 10:30-1:30amCT . Donations will be accepted for the meal of pulled pork sandwich, 2 sides, dessert and a drink.

