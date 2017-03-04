Victory Church fundraiser Sat 4 Mar 2017 aids building fund
Victory Church fundraiser Sat 4 Mar 2017 aids building fund Victory Community Church, 1165 Russell Road, Columbia, KY, will be hosting a fundraising meal, Saturday March 4, 2017 from 10:30-1:30amCT . Donations will be accepted for the meal of pulled pork sandwich, 2 sides, dessert and a drink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|10 min
|ChromiuMan
|159,634
|Adair Basketball
|31 min
|interesting
|1
|President Pinhead
|1 hr
|snarky anarchy
|3
|Drug Addicts (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|snarky anarchy
|43
|sealed bids
|2 hr
|Mister Clean
|12
|Support Trump
|4 hr
|courious
|58
|tax returns
|4 hr
|courious
|63
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC