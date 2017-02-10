Vanessa Ann Rush, 45, Burkesville, KY
Vanessa Ann Rush, 45, Burkesville, KY She was the daughter of the late Arnold & Linda Wilburn Rush. She was a former employee, for 18 years, of Cumberland Valley Manor.
