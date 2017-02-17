Two sets of keys found at Adair Recyc...

Two sets of keys found at Adair Recycling Center

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Two sets of keys found at Adair Recycling Center By Andrea Waggener Deputy Adair County CJE Two sets of keys have been recovered at the Adair County Recycling Center. Call 270-384-4703 or come by the Judge Executive's Office, Ste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stateline Steel 1 hr Columbia leak 6
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr CriminalForever 159,328
MILFs and Freaks 7 hr sexy 10
fairvote.org 14 hr ringo 10
144,000 going to heaven (Oct '06) Thu Insight Seaker 8,321
Do what you already do Thu Use and share 1
Deputies Wed PR gone wrong 16
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,406 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC