Tree by Cranmer is a Saucer Magnolia

Tree by Cranmer is a Saucer Magnolia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

That's a Saucer Magnolia. The buds come on as the flowers drop off. They hang on and bloom the next spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min North Mountain 159,214
Brandie Phelps 4 hr mr wake up 10
MILFs and Freaks 14 hr mee 7
Support Trump 17 hr Mr Twister 50
fairvote.org 17 hr Mr Twister 7
Friends with benefits 21 hr John 1
Lindsey Miller 22 hr I want a line 22
Piece of work 22 hr Adair 29
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,883,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC