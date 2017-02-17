Traffic Advisory: KY 323 in Taylor Co...

Traffic Advisory: KY 323 in Taylor County

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Traffic Advisory: KY 323 in Taylor County By Chris Jessie Public Information Officer, KY Transportation Cabinet, District 4 - Elizabethtown Drainage improvement and tree clearing work will require closure of KY 323 in Taylor county Tuesday through Friday of this week. Closure location is between the KY 883 intersection and the Old Greensburg Road intersection .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr North Mountain 159,424
Keyaira Grider & Aqua Bridgewater 14 hr Old Friend 1
gays 17 hr amc 1
The dream depot returns? Sun dream on 2
sealed bids Sun courious 3
do women really like anal sex (Apr '09) Sat Gag 49
Where the best Gates Sat Regina Tom 4
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC