Traffic Advisory: KY 323 in Taylor County
Traffic Advisory: KY 323 in Taylor County By Chris Jessie Public Information Officer, KY Transportation Cabinet, District 4 - Elizabethtown Drainage improvement and tree clearing work will require closure of KY 323 in Taylor county Tuesday through Friday of this week. Closure location is between the KY 883 intersection and the Old Greensburg Road intersection .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|North Mountain
|159,424
|Keyaira Grider & Aqua Bridgewater
|14 hr
|Old Friend
|1
|gays
|17 hr
|amc
|1
|The dream depot returns?
|Sun
|dream on
|2
|sealed bids
|Sun
|courious
|3
|do women really like anal sex (Apr '09)
|Sat
|Gag
|49
|Where the best Gates
|Sat
|Regina Tom
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC