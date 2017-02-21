Tenabel Lowe Hancock, 91, Green County, KY
Tenabel Lowe Hancock, 91, Green County, KY She was a member of a highly distinguished Green County, KY, family. She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Greensburg Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a homemaker.
