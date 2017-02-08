Site Based Council meeting at ACPC - Mon 13 Feb 2017
Site Based Council meeting at ACPC - Mon 13 Feb 2017 By Patty Jones, Principal, Adair County Primary Center The SBDM Council for Adair County Primary Center will meet at 5pmCT, February 13, 2017,, in the conference room of Adair County Primary Center, 158 Col. Casey Drive, Columbia, KY 42728.
