Shots-fired incident causes P&R Board to meet, tighten regs
Shots-fired incident causes P&R Board to meet, tighten regs Officer Dial described a dark scene, crowds of young people running for their cars at Blair Park in the wee hours of Sunday morning after 911 received a call reporting shots-fired at a party there. Board members are at work with city and county to assure there are no repeats.
