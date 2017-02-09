Shots-fired incident causes P&R Board...

Shots-fired incident causes P&R Board to meet, tighten regs

Shots-fired incident causes P&R Board to meet, tighten regs Officer Dial described a dark scene, crowds of young people running for their cars at Blair Park in the wee hours of Sunday morning after 911 received a call reporting shots-fired at a party there. Board members are at work with city and county to assure there are no repeats.

