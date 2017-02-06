Shirley Jean Whitlow Elkins, Green Co...

Shirley Jean Whitlow Elkins, Green Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Shirley Jean Whitlow Elkins, Green Co., KY She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Holly Grove Baptist Church where she played the piano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr Asdfg12345 158,829
bridgette 4 hr Curious 2
144,000 going to heaven (Oct '06) 8 hr Hello 8,320
Adair County Space Cowboys 8 hr Trader 13
Piece of work 9 hr Lifer 27
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 10 hr Sun City Suck Tro... 646
Sam genacus 17 hr D Gary nut Jiz 12
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC