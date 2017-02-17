Senator Max Wise's Legislative Update. 17 Feb 2017

By State Senator Max Wise, 16th District: Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties A wide array of bills were heard in committees and voted out of the Senate in a busy and exciting third week of the 2017 Session. Because this year's 30-day meeting of the Kentucky General Assembly is considered a "short session," we make sure we maximize our time here in Frankfort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.