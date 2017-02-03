Sad word of the passing of Virginia Handy Tutt
Sad word of the passing of Virginia Handy Tutt Mrs. Virginia Handy Tutt, age 94 passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017, at The Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Campbellsville, KY. Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Virginia Handy Tutt are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home, 209 W Court Street, Greensburg, KY.
