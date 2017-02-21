Sad word of the passing of Tiffany Stotts, 34, Columbia, KY
Sad word of the passing of Tiffany Stotts, 34, Columbia, KY The sad word of the passing of Tiffany Stotts, 34, Has reached us. She died Saturday, February 25, 2017, in an automobile accident in Hardin County, KY.
