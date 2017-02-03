Sad word of the passing of Nancy Taylor, 73, Burkesville, KKY
Sad word of the passing of Nancy Taylor, 73, Burkesville, KKY The sad word of the passing of Nancy Taylor, age 73, Burkesville, KY has reached us. She died on Friday, February 03, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tax returns
|3 hr
|A wino
|53
|Angie Rowe?
|5 hr
|Question
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|done
|158,706
|Places for rent in columbia
|6 hr
|Roger
|8
|Betty's OKCC (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|little joe
|58
|Hispanic clubs
|7 hr
|Yahoo
|2
|sealed bids
|11 hr
|Ems
|2
|Piece of work
|Thu
|Bobwhite
|26
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC