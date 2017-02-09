Sad word of the passing of Mike Irby, former Mayor of Burkesville, Ky
Sad word of the passing of Mike Irby, former Mayor of Burkesville, Ky We have received the sad word of the passing of Mr. Mike Irby, of Burkesville, KY. He was the husband of Debra Murphy Irby, former Mayor of Burkesville, KY; educator, and retired Principle of Cumberland County Elementary School.
