Sad word of death of Ray Tooley, 89 Cumberland Co., KY We have received the sad word of the passing at Norton Audubon Hospital, Thursday, February 16, 2017, of Ray David Tooley, 89, of Louisville, KY. A complete obituary with funeral arrangements will be posted when available at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N Main Street, Burkesville, KY.

