Russell Co. students named to WKU fall 2016 Honors List

Russell Co. students named to WKU fall 2016 Honors List By Bob Skipper Media Relations Director, WKU Public Affairs Bowling Green, KY - The following Western Kentucky University students from Russell County were named to the Dean's and President's lists for the fall 2016 semester.

