Revival services 12-15 Mar 2017 at First Church of Nazarene

By Rev Thomas Legg The Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY announces Green River Lake Mission Area Revival, at 5pmCT Sun 12 Mar 2017 and continuing at 6pmCT nightly, Mon-Tue-Wed 13-14-15 March 2017, with Dr. Brian Powell, District Superintendent of the Kentucky District Church of the Nazarene, the evangelist. Everyone is invited.

