Revival services 12-15 Mar 2017 at Fi...

Revival services 12-15 Mar 2017 at First Church of Nazarene

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

By Rev Thomas Legg The Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY announces Green River Lake Mission Area Revival, at 5pmCT Sun 12 Mar 2017 and continuing at 6pmCT nightly, Mon-Tue-Wed 13-14-15 March 2017, with Dr. Brian Powell, District Superintendent of the Kentucky District Church of the Nazarene, the evangelist. Everyone is invited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min North Mountain 159,476
Consignment 3 hr Mama15 1
young boy looking for older women (Sep '11) 6 hr Lonely 102
do women really like anal sex (Apr '09) 9 hr OM G 51
Cody Morrison 11 hr Lady GaGa 15
Cory Davidson 11 hr Lady GaGa 1
gays 11 hr Lady GaGa 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC