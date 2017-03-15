Revival services 12-15 Mar 2017 at First Church of Nazarene
By Rev Thomas Legg The Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY announces Green River Lake Mission Area Revival, at 5pmCT Sun 12 Mar 2017 and continuing at 6pmCT nightly, Mon-Tue-Wed 13-14-15 March 2017, with Dr. Brian Powell, District Superintendent of the Kentucky District Church of the Nazarene, the evangelist. Everyone is invited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|North Mountain
|159,476
|Consignment
|3 hr
|Mama15
|1
|young boy looking for older women (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|Lonely
|102
|do women really like anal sex (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|OM G
|51
|Cody Morrison
|11 hr
|Lady GaGa
|15
|Cory Davidson
|11 hr
|Lady GaGa
|1
|gays
|11 hr
|Lady GaGa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC